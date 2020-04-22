Brooke Shields And Her Daughter Lip-Sync To ‘Mamma Mia!’ Song

By Corey Atad.

Brooke Shields is feeling that ABBA fever.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a video featuring herself and her daughter Rowan Francis in which they lip-sync to the version of “Angel Eyes” from “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”.

Mother and daughter are both in bathrobes for the song, sipping on a peach-coloured drink while miming the performances from the film.

Shields also included an outtake video in which she and Rowan break out laughing while attempting to film the video.

In the comments, Courteney Cox wrote, “You two are adorable!”

Ali Wentworth added, “My girls!!!!!!! Love it!”

