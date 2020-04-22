Brooke Shields And Her Daughter Lip-Sync To ‘Mamma Mia!’ Song

Brooke Shields is feeling that ABBA fever.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared a video featuring herself and her daughter Rowan Francis in which they lip-sync to the version of “Angel Eyes” from “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyles ‘OK Boomer’ Song All About Conan O’Brien

Mother and daughter are both in bathrobes for the song, sipping on a peach-coloured drink while miming the performances from the film.

Shields also included an outtake video in which she and Rowan break out laughing while attempting to film the video.

RELATED: Sam Neill Gon’ Give It To You With Slowed Down ‘Uptown Funk’ Cover

In the comments, Courteney Cox wrote, “You two are adorable!”

Ali Wentworth added, “My girls!!!!!!! Love it!”