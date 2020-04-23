Courtney Love Thanks Post Malone For Nirvana Tribute Livestream Event

Post Malone is going grunge.

The musician announced he will be doing a Nirvana tribute YouTube livestream on Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. ET, covering a set of the Seattle band’s classics.

RELATED: The Cadillac Three Give Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ A Twist

Malone is using the event to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization to support the organization’s coronavirus relief efforts.

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, fully supports Malone’s tribute event and thanked the rapper on Instagram.

RELATED: Of Monsters And Men Debut Cover Of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

“Thank you @postmalone,” Love captioned a screenshot of a news story on Wednesday night. “I approve the usage. Good luck Mr. Malone.”

The 24-year-old is a noted Nirvana fan. He has tattoos of the band on his body and has performed covers of their songs in the past.