Post Malone To Pay Tribute To Nirvana With Livestream Event

Post Malone is going grunge.

RELATED: The Cadillac Three Give Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ A Twist

The musician announced he will be doing a Nirvana tribute YouTube livestream on Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. ET, covering a set of the Seattle band’s classics.

Malone is using the event to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization to support the organization’s coronavirus relief efforts.

RELATED: Of Monsters And Men Debut Cover Of Post Malone’s ‘Circles’

The 24-year-old is a noted Nirvana fan. He has tattoos of the band on his body and has performed covers of their songs in the past.