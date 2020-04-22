Blake Shelton Pledges $150,000 To Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma

Blake Shelton is doing his part to make sure people in Oklahoma are fed.
The country crooner pledged $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Shelton, 43, announced his donation during Oklahoma City ABC-TV affiliate KOCO 5’s Give From Home Day virtual fundraiser.
“A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That’s not something that I can live with,” Shelton said. “That’s why I’m going to be donating to my Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank.”
“I hope you will join me and help from home,” Shelton continued. “Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us.”
KOCO 5’s Give From Home Day virtual fundraiser also included a matching donation of up to $100,000.