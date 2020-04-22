Ryan Seacrest To Bring A Blast From The Past To Host ‘American Idol’ Live Shows From Home

Ryan Seacrest is bringing back a prop for the upcoming “American Idol” shows.

The talk-show host shared a video on Instagram Wednesday, taking fans behind the scenes of where the filming will take place in his garage.

The live shows will all be shot from home, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan taping their bits remotely. The contestants will perform live to tape.

Seacrest revealed he’s bringing back the original “American Idol” desk that Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell used.

“It was in my garage in storage but I never thought we’d quite use it again, but it’s coming in handy for Sunday,” Seacrest explained.

The show, set to air April 26 with the Top 20, will be broadcasting from 25 different locations.