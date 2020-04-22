Jennifer Lopez Remembers Showing Off The Engagement Ring Ben Affleck Bought Her To Barbra Streisand

Jennifer Lopez may be engaged to Alex Rodriguez but another ring has been on her mind.

Appearing in a virtual hangout with Zane Lowe, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX, Lopez said she has been introducing her kids to old musicals while under quarantine, including the Barbra Streisand classic “Funny Girl”.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Raising Money To Purchase New York Mets

Lopez then shared the story of meeting Streisand in 2004 and showing her the engagement ring her then-fiance Ben Affleck had given her.

“I met her [Streisand] at an Oscar party years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,” Lopez recalled. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong.”

RELATED: Diddy And Jennifer Lopez Dance Up A Storm During His Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon

She continued, “So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me – and I thought it was so strange – about being famous, and how I handle it.”