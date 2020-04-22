Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Could Be Her Sperm Donor

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may no longer be together, but they may still collaborate on a child.

Kardashian dished on her sperm donor in a new clip from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Khloe, 35, updated Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on her baby plans.

“I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days,” Khloe shared. “And the injection process has been fine. I don’t know why I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s not that bad.'”

“Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that,” she added, “which, I do have a sperm donor.”

That information caught Kourtney and Jenner off-guard.

“You do?” Kourtney asked. “I thought you, like, went to a bank,” Kendall laughed.

That sperm donor is Khloe’s ex, Thompson.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said in a confessional. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

“He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” she told her sisters. “But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I’m like, ‘You know what, I don’t want that.'”