Candace Cameron Bure Says Working On ‘The View’ Was Her ‘Most Difficult Job To Date,’ Admits Saying Goodbye To ‘Fuller House’ Has Been ‘Rough’

Candace Cameron Bure discusses the end of “Fuller House”, her time on “The View”, and more in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

The actress, who played D.J. Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House”, is asked about accepting a job on “The View” alongside Raven Symoné, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris, Joy Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg back in 2015.

Credit: Mike Garten

Bure shares, “That was a super tough job. It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I’ve had to date… you always feel like you’re fighting to speak your opinion.”

Credit: Mike Garten

She adds of saying goodbye to “Fuller House”, which wrapped filming its fifth and final season in November: “I don’t think the reality has hit yet. And I don’t think it will until probably the summertime that we’re not coming back. I’m definitely more at ease now than I was when we finished filming. But it was rough at the end.

“If I am forever known as D.J. Tanner and everyone’s big sister, I will be thrilled and happy. ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ have brought so much joy, comfort, and love to so many people. There’s nothing more I want to be associated with than wonderful and positive things. I embrace the show as an adult just as I embraced it back when I was 10 years old.”

Cameron Bure says the cast have a group chat: “I talk to them [Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber] every day. The three of us video chat. We Marco Polo. We love Marco Polo. And in the big group texts, there are different groups, I talk with John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], and Dave [Coulier], too.”