‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Apologizes After Claiming Coronavirus ‘Is God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’

Kelly Dodd has found herself in hot water for her comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

After the “Real Housewives Of Orange County” star, 44, shared videos of herself flying between New York City and Los Angeles amid the outbreak, Dodd was slammed on Twitter for her actions.

But while replying to her critics, Dodd wrote, “If it’s dangerous why are the airlines still flying? You think I want to fly? I had to get back, how is that elitist? People are so judgemental it’s sick!”

She later added, “Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS? It’s 25 per cent get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd!”

Kelly Dodd is claiming coronavirus is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” The Vanessa Hudgensery is real. pic.twitter.com/i6P4UjSrPK — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 21, 2020

After taking the videos down, Dodd apologized.

“I want to give a public apology,” she said in an Instagram story. “When I wrote that it’s God’s way of thinning the herd that’s not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way? I’m not God, I’m not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody.”

The reality star added, “That’s not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, OK? I’m sorry.”

Despite the apology, Twitter still lashed out at Dodd.

I don’t know what’s worse her statement or her apology – and I’m a Kelly Dodd fan. 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #RHOC pic.twitter.com/CypnMpzXlH — John Yates (@JohnYates327) April 21, 2020

DISGUSTING KELLY DODD! Maybe you'll be part of the HERD!!! https://t.co/sEmXgaE4Eb — Katzee Funders (katy) (@35Katazee) April 21, 2020

Kelly Dodd who refuses to stay home, is flying back + forth to NYC has now had her SECOND test for corona virus.. I’m disgusted. She records her self leaving her home bc she knows she can get tested (as she’s rich) when health care workers who have no choice can’t? Gross. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/oBFC8FEDMG — Tom🌴 (@messyasstom) April 21, 2020