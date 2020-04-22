Lady Antebellum Delivers Intimate Performance Of ‘What I’m Leaving For’ On ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

Lady Antebellum delivered a very special performance of “What I’m Leaving For” on “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”.

The band, comprised of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, belted out the track from their own homes during night three of ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s week-long concert series.

The deeply personal ballad explores the bittersweet feeling of making sacrifices for their family in order to continue a busy and successful career.

“Got my bags packed, got my ticket / Got a heartache to go with it / Baby, kiss me, say you’ll miss me,” sings Scott in the pre-chorus.

When ET Canada caught up with the trio at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, they opened up about the challenge of balancing touring and family life.

“I feel really torn every time I leave the house,” admits Scott. “I also really love what I do and I know that it’s a huge part of why I’ve been put on this earth.”

Adds Kelley: “I will say we are all able to have our own family bus and bring the kids out when we want to, but we also don’t want to disrupt their lives too much so a lot of times they stay home.”

“What I’m Leaving For” is featured on the group’s recently-released seventh studio album Ocean, and follows their 10th No. 1 hit “What If I Never Get Over You”.

While self-isolating in Florida, Scott tells us she’s spending all the time with her husband Chrys Tyrell and their three daughters, Eisele Kaye, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.

“We’ve watched a lot of ‘Frozen’,” admits the singer. “Played some games, I’ve learned how to bake bread! And you know, trying to feel my way through all of the emotions that come and go in the midst of this.”

In addition to Lady Antebellum’s performance, Canada’s own Meghan Patrick, The Reklaws and Dean Brody also performed during Wednesday’s show.

Fans can watch their performances below.

The concert series is in support of Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

“Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD” continues through Friday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global and will broadcast simultaneously on Corus country radio stations Country 105, CISN Country 103.9 and Country 104.

Click here for the full concert lineup.