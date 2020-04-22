The Story Of A Great American General Comes To Life In Miniseries Event ‘Grant’

The life of Ulysses S. Grant is coming to life in a bold new way.

On Monday, May 25, History will premiere its three-night miniseries event “Grant”, about the American Civil War general and eventual U.S. president.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Compares ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic To Donald Trump, Reveals Why He Could Be President

The series will feature a combination of expert commentary, archival images and stunning dramatic sequences telling the life story of the man who won the Civil War.

“Ulysses S. Grant is one of our most brilliant, yet misunderstood presidents and History is committed to telling the compelling stories, like his, of those who have shaped our great nation,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for History. “This is an important part of American history that deserves to be told and we look forward to delivering our latest premium core history documentary series to our audience.”

REALTED: Alec Baldwin Slams Donald Trump In Twitter Rant, Compares President To Hitler

“Grant” is produced by biographer Ron Chernow and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, and will feature interviews with experts including former CIA director David Petraeus and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.