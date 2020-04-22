Carson Daly’s Son Jackson Makes His ‘Nightly News’ Debut And His ‘Today’ Co-Hosts Can’t Get Over It

Looks like Carson Daly’s 11-year-old son, Jackson, might be taking after his father when it comes to a future career.

Jackson appeared on “NBC Nightly News Kids Edition” with Lester Holt on Tuesday, in which children and teens help report on timely stories. In the program’s “Kids Corner” segment, Jackson talked about the Cincinnati Zoo offering online safaris that let viewers take a close look at different animals from home.

“One of the things I like most about this is, like, my mom loves taking me and my sisters to the Bronx Zoo, and the awesome thing about this is you can get so close to the animals,” Jackson shared.

Jackson, who’s in the fifth grade, also talked about now being home-schooled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve definitely gotten used to it, but it’s definitely different and needs adjusting because I definitely do miss school in the ways that I don’t get to see my friends and I don’t get, like, the one-on-one learning with my teacher,” he said. “But they are doing an amazing job of adapting and all the projects they’re giving us.”

On Wednesday’s “Today” show, Daly discussed the adorable clip, which his “Today” show family was clearly loving. After they played a snippet of Jackson’s evening news debut, Carson’s co-hosts — Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin — couldn’t contain their giant smiles.

“Ohhh, Carson!” Kotb exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Guthrie remarked, “Carson, I know he’s your kid but we think he belongs to us.”

Carson was clearly proud of his son and joked, “That was pretty cool, I’m really proud of the kid just for getting up and working and not slacking off like it’s summertime around here.”

Jackson later joined his father on-air, as Melvin joked about Jackson climbing the ranks quickly after making a few cute appearances on the “Today” show.

“It just goes to show you if you eat your vegetables and show up on time, you can ascend the news ranks rather quickly,” Daly responded.

Daly, of course, isn’t the only celeb adjusting to quarantine life with his children. Earlier this month, Keith Urban talked to ET about his “vibrant” family time with his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters — — Sunday, 11, and Faith 9. Watch the video below for more:

More From ET:

Carson Daly Reveals Finished DIY Haircut After Pranking Fans With Bald Look

Carson Daly’s Daughter Goldie Makes Her TV Debut on ‘Today’ Show

Carson Daly Praises His ‘Superhero’ Wife for Giving Birth Amid Coronavirus Outbreak