French Montana Says Kendrick Lamar Has ‘Masterpieces’ But ‘I Have More Hits’

French Montana can certainly see himself outshining Kendrick Lamar on the festival stage due to his catalogue of hits.

Montana caught up with Complex earlier this week. He was asked about his recent interactions with Tory Lanez and who Montana believes would be a more fitting opponent for him.

Here's the clip in question: French Montana says he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar. Full Interview: https://t.co/k3exrP8bfP pic.twitter.com/5jNNaqs3pu — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) April 22, 2020

“Honestly, I could go against anybody,” Montana proclaimed. “You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him — not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits.”

“Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces,” he continued. “But if you were to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”

Montana, 35, defended his statement in a series of follow-up tweets, leading to Young Thug calling him out on Instagram. Since then, Montana and Thug have started trading barbs.

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question 💨 what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too.

If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! 😤 set it up — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

My point exactly ! He is a different artist

I was just sayin I’ll win that part he is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol https://t.co/NsIIvft8sq — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020