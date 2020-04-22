French Montana Says Kendrick Lamar Has ‘Masterpieces’ But ‘I Have More Hits’

French Montana can certainly see himself outshining Kendrick Lamar on the festival stage due to his catalogue of hits.
RELATED: Big Sean Gets Real About Rumoured Feud With Kendrick Lamar
Montana caught up with Complex earlier this week. He was asked about his recent interactions with Tory Lanez and who Montana believes would be a more fitting opponent for him.
“Honestly, I could go against anybody,” Montana proclaimed. “You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him — not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits.”
“Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces,” he continued. “But if you were to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar And Whitney Alford Welcome 1st Child
Montana, 35, defended his statement in a series of follow-up tweets, leading to Young Thug calling him out on Instagram. Since then, Montana and Thug have started trading barbs.