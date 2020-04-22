Jessie James Decker Fires Back At Social Media Users Who Criticized Her Over Underwear Photo

Jessie James Decker does not have time for social media trolls.

Decker, who shares sons Forrest Bradley, 2, and Eric Thomas II, 4, plus daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, with husband Eric Decker, faced backlash after posting a snap of herself in her underwear and a T-shirt while drinking a glass of wine.

The country crooner simply captioned the shot: “Tuesday.”

Some people then had an issue with her kids being in the background of the pic while she was wearing the skimpy ensemble.

However, Decker insisted she’d taught her children to love their bodies, so didn’t see a problem with it at all.

One social media user wrote, “You walk around like that with your kids around…” to which the singer replied: “Yes. No different than a swimsuit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”

Another person posted, “Are you really that desperate for attention?” as Decker hit back: “yeah, I don’t get enough love. Can I get a hug?”

Credit: Jessie James Decker

Her latest post comes after she opened up about some of her body insecurities after having kids in an Instagram post, alongside a series of bikini pics.