Jessie James Decker Fires Back At Social Media Users Who Criticized Her Over Underwear Photo

Jessie James Decker does not have time for social media trolls.
Decker, who shares sons Forrest Bradley, 2, and Eric Thomas II, 4, plus daughter Vivianne Rose, 6, with husband Eric Decker, faced backlash after posting a snap of herself in her underwear and a T-shirt while drinking a glass of wine.
The country crooner simply captioned the shot: “Tuesday.”
Some people then had an issue with her kids being in the background of the pic while she was wearing the skimpy ensemble.
However, Decker insisted she’d taught her children to love their bodies, so didn’t see a problem with it at all.
One social media user wrote, “You walk around like that with your kids around…” to which the singer replied: “Yes. No different than a swimsuit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.”
Another person posted, “Are you really that desperate for attention?” as Decker hit back: “yeah, I don’t get enough love. Can I get a hug?”
Her latest post comes after she opened up about some of her body insecurities after having kids in an Instagram post, alongside a series of bikini pics.
View this post on Instagram
I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies. I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds 😬 and I was one of those lucky ducks who didn’t get one stretch mark because genetically I have super elastic skin but because of my big babies and gaining so much I was left with extremely loose skin. I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts ( at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke ) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity. It’s really wild after children how much my body changed. My ribs expanded to the point of certain dresses I can’t zip up that I used to and I weigh even less than I did then, and the amount of excess skin around my stomach sometimes I can’t seem to push down enough into my jeans. The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time. Growing a baby is such a beautiful super power and I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes. Anyway sorry for the long story but it was just how I was feeling putting on my suit and I just want other women to know I’m with ya and we in this together and it’s a safe place here to vent!