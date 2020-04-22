Brooks Laich Addresses Decision To Quarantine At Property In Idaho Away From Wife Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich is opening up about what quarantine looks like at his house.

The NHL star, who is married to Julianne Hough, chatted about his property in Idaho on his iHeartRadio podcast, “How Men Think”, revealing why he decided to self-isolate alone.

“Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho. I spend all day outside. I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it,” he explained.

“I’m about 15 minutes out of town. I have one neighbour that lives a couple hundred yards away, and then another neighbour that lives another couple hundred yards away, and that’s all that’s out here,” he added. “I see them when they walk their dogs a little bit, but don’t see them much. We’re practicing social distancing, but I’ve been good with the isolation.”

But despite being alone, Laich is finding his time productive.

“I think I’m an introvert by nature, I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation. I bought this place in 2014, and I’ve never spent enough time here. I come here like, a week a year and it’s my dream property. So I wanted to spend more time here,” he continued. “The place needed an overhaul. It really needed a cleaning — a landscaping and a cleaning. It got overgrown, it’s kind of in the bush. … So I’ve really been able to manicure it and landscape it. And … with my dog, we have a yard in L.A. and we go for trail runs and stuff, but here he’s outside all day long.”

Laich and Hough have been married since 2017.