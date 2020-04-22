Nick Jonas And Diddy Will Help Put You To Sleep With Audible

Nick Jonas is ready to read you a bedtime story.

On Wednesday, Audible announced a new sleep and meditation-focused audio collection featuring Jonas and Diddy, as well as meditation and wellness experts and enthusiasts.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas And John Legend Go Head-To-Head For A Major Steal In The Knockouts Round

Audible

For Jonas fans, the singer will read the bedtime story The Perfect Swing, all about the serene sport of baseball.

Audible

Diddy, meanwhile, is providing a guided meditation called “Honor Yourself” in which the rapper uses a velvety voice to help relax listeners so they can find their inner peace.

RELATED: Diddy And Jennifer Lopez Dance Up A Storm During His Instagram Live Dance-A-Thon

Other audio content in the collection includes wisdom from Ariana Huffington, meditation with Agapi Stassinopoulous and bath sounds by Sara Auster.