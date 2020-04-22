M.I.A Takes Swipe At British Vogue After They Cancel Her Interview Following Her Controversial Coronavirus Vaccine Comments

GÖTEBORG 2018-08-10 British singer and rapper M.I.A. performs at musicfestival Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden August 10, 2018. Photo Thomas Johansson / TT / Kod 9200

Rapper M.I.A’s August British Vogue appearance has been pulled following her controversial coronavirus comments.

The musician, whose full name is Mathangi Arulpragasam, shared a screenshot of the message she received from the publication.

According to the Evening Standard, she claims a Vogue editor said: “Considering our August… issue [chronicles] the struggles of the NHS (National Health Service) to cope while a vaccine is [trying] to be made, we don’t feel we can have her involved.”

Continuing, “It just wouldn’t be right. All of our issues July to September will be supporting the frontline healthcare workers and we need to be respectful of them and all they are doing until a vaccine exists.”

A spokesperson for British Vogue said in regards to the message, not commenting on M.I.A specifically: “British Vogue supports the NHS and everyone on the frontline who are protecting people from the virus and saving lives every day.”

M.I.A reportedly wrote alongside the screenshot sarcastically, “Dear Vogue Thank you for really being understanding. Thank you for not forgetting that I was helping Jeremy Corbyn fight for the NHS, when everyone voted Boris [Johnson].”

“Thank you for not forgetting that I stood with Tamils when the Sri Lankan government was bombing UN civilian hospitals , taking financial /career hit which ment [sic] I couldn’t buy nice dresses for a long time,” she continued. “Thank you for not forgetting that I live to speak for immigrants who hold up the healthcare systems of the west.”

The comments come after the star posted an array of controversial tweets, including one which read: “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death – YALA.”

YALA is a reference to her song “You Always Live Again”.

If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death – YALA — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

I would say M.I.A. is cancelled but is she even relevant anymore anyway pic.twitter.com/YvXY1i9HyF — Karin Carthy (@KarinCarthy) March 25, 2020

I'm not against vaccines. I'm against companies who care more for profit then humans. I care for better track record that proves this. I care that African countries are not always the testing ground. I don't want it coming from banks / tech /hedge fund sector and I want a choice. https://t.co/ygjZeqNFQ3 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) April 3, 2020