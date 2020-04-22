Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Adorable New Photos Of Prince Louis To Celebrate His 2nd Birthday On April 23

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared five adorable new photographs ahead of Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday.

Little Louis is set to turn two on Thursday, April 23 and the images show just how much he’s grown over the past year.

The photos were taken earlier this month by the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate her youngest son’s big day.

Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace/CP Images

Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace/CP Images

Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace / CP Images

Photo: The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace/ CP Images

The Cambridges have been in lockdown at Amner Hall in Norfolk over the past few weeks and this is where they’ll be celebrating Louis’ birthday, albeit being under strange circumstances.

Kate is likely going to be making a special birthday cake for the little one.

She previously said during an appearance on “A Berry Royal Christmas”, “I love making the [birthday] cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

There will probably be a few video calls with other royals throughout the day as well, after Kate and William said during an interview with the BBC last week that they’ve been spending a lot of time chatting with family members online.