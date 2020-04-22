Two Women Create A League Of Their Own In ‘A Secret Love’ Trailer

An incredible true-life love story is finally being told.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for “A Secret Love”, a new documentary about Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel.

RELATED: Quibi’s ‘Gayme Show’ Celebrates The LGBTQ+ Community

Donahue, who played women’s professional baseball, served as the inspiration for the hit movie “A League of their Own”.

Netflix

The documentary goes behind that story to reveal the closeted love between the baseball player Donahue and Henschel, whose relationship spanned almost seven decades.

“A Secret Love” covers the couple’s first meeting and takes them through their careers in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families, dealing with ageing and more.

RELATED: Orville Peck’s New Music Video Is All About LGBTQ+ Community Members Performing In Rodeos

Directed by Chris Bolan, the film is also co-produced by Ryan Murphy and executive produced by Jason Blum.

“A Secret Love” hits Netflix on April 29.