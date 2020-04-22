NBC’s Kristen Welker Continues With Live Broadcast As Her Set Collapses Around Her

Kristen Welker proved herself to be a stellar live reporter, unfazed by anything – especially a collapsing set.

The NBC White House correspondent was reporting from outside the landmark in Washington on Wednesday when her lighting equipment started to fall around her due to high winds.

Welker was reporting on some protesters who think the nationwide “stay-at-home order”, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has gone “too far.”

While barely missing a beat, Welker shares a giggle before telling anchor Andrea Mitchell, “As you can see, it’s a little windy out here.”

Welker is a regular on NBC News while also co-hosting the weekend edition of the “Today” show. She also fills in for “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb while they are away.