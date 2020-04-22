Michael Bublé Sings With His 1-Year-Old Daughter Vida

Baby Vida is already taking after her daddy Michael Bublé.

Vida, 1, made a rare appearance online with her parents, Bublé and Luisana Lopilato. The impromptu cameo occurred during Lopilato’s Instagram livestream on Tuesday.

Michae Buble, Vida, Luisana Lopilato. Photo: Instagram/Luisana Lopilato

Bublé delivered a little cover of “Senorita” by Camila Cabello and Bublé’s fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes. Vida joined in and sung a few adorable words with her dad. That is not at all. She also backed up her dad as he belted out Reel to Real’s “I Like to Move It.”

Bublé and Lopilato have three children: Noah Bublé, 6, Elias Bublé, 4, and Vida, 1.