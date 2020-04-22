Tiffany Haddish And Common Go On A Virtual Date

Tiffany Haddish and Common aren’t letting quarantine get in the way of a first date.

In a new video for the dating app Bumble, the 40-year-old actress and comedian and 48-year-old actor and rapper sit down for a virtual date.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Releases Music Video For ‘Come And Get Your Baby Daddy’

Haddish also appeared on “Today” for an interview with Hoda Kotb and played coy about her chemistry with Common in the video.

“We went on a virtual Bumble date. Get out of my bedroom, Hoda!” she said, adding, “Now it’s just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes. I piled all the clean clothes next to me so it feels like somebody’s in the bed.”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Dishes Out Jokes About Her Sex-Life During Lockdown During Instagram Live Special

Haddish also said that on a virtual date, she expects her date to order the food for her.

“Well, he’s gonna order the food because I’m the prize. I’m the woman. And I already made the first move. So, you can pay for the meal,” she laughed. “You know, we watch movies together sometimes. Just talk. Dancing on the Bumble.”

As for how she’s holding up in quarantine, Haddish said, “Well, quarantine life, darling, has been pretty amazing. First of all, I’ve been napping, like, ridiculously. This is so off my sleep schedule. I’ve been sleeping like a cat. This is way off of my schedule. I’ve been gardening, so that’s been really fun. I dusted off my treadmill. I’ve been getting on that every day for a little bit—like five minutes.”