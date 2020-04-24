Eric Ethridge Debuts ‘Dream Girl’ Music Video, Drops New EP ‘Forever With You’

Canadian country-pop star Eric Ethridge is back with his brand new EP Forever With You and a music video for his single “Dream Girl”.

The musician, who has been nominated for three CMAO Awards, including Male Artist of the Year, shares what fans can expect from his exciting new record.

“After spending a year and half of working to develop my new sound, this new EP Forever with You is made up of songs that are deeply personal to me, and express the stage of my life that I’m currently in,” Ethridge shares. “I feel that we really captured the unique blend of country and pop music that I’ve been trying to put out into the world, and this just is the beginning!”

One of those deeply personal songs is “Dream Girl”, and ET Canada has the exclusive premiere of the epic music video featuring a number of furry friends, including a dog who was rescued from the devastating Nashville tornado.

