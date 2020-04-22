Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ To Stream On Amazon Prime Video Following 3-Day Theatrical Release

“My Spy” is the latest big-screen movie heading to a streaming service.

Following a brief three-day theatrical release in March, the family comedy starring former WWE star Dave Bautista will make its small-screen debut on Friday, when it will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“Directed by Peter Segal, ‘My Spy‘ follows a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman), having been sent undercover to surveil her family,” states the film’s synopsis.

RELATED: Actor Dave Bautista Is Now Guardian To 2 Abandoned Pit Bulls

In an interview with Australia’s Channel Nine, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star discussed what it was like to co-star with an 11-year-old.

“It’s really an odd thing to be able to relate to someone professionally — but also keep in mind that they’re a child — but also not dig too much into that and treat her like a child and give the mutual respect of her being my peer,” he explained.

“I didn’t not to overthink it with Chloe because she’s so mature,” he added. “And she’s so much more professional than I’ve ever been in my life. It was always amazing watching her from the professional [side] to going back to being a kid.”

RELATED: Dave Bautista Gets Surprise Gift From Kumail Nanjiani On ‘Kimmel’

“My Spy” debuts on Friday, April 24.