Whitney Houston’s Career To Come To Life In Estate Approved Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Whitney Houston’s iconic career is about to come to life on the big screen.

According to a statement from Houston’s estate, a brand new feature film about the songstress, currently named “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, has Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis, director Stella Meghie and writer Anthony McCarten behind the project.

“The producers describe the film, currently titled ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’, as a joyous, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom,” reads the statement from Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate. “While being very frank about the price that superstardom exacted, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between song and singer and audience, and at the same time the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home.”

Pat continued, “The Estate of Whitney Houston is more than elated to be involved with a group of people that are as passionate about Whitney’s life story as we are. Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given. I stand with the hearts of these partners being the chosen ones to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her, giving you a reason to continue to celebrate the voice that we all fell in love with and will cherish forever!”

Musical biopics have become a staple in award season favourites, most recently with “Judy”, “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”. McCarten also penned the 2018 Queen film which went on to take home five Oscars, including Best Actor for Rami Malek.

Houston died in 2012.