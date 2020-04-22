Anderson Cooper Shreds ‘Ignorant’ Las Vegas Mayor For Bonkers Proposal To Reopen Casinos In The Middle Of A Pandemic: ‘Really Irresponsible’

Anderson Cooper interviewed Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday, who offered a fact- and science-free argument about why Sin City’s casinos should be open for business in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century.

The interview went off the rails immediately, as Cooper questioned the wisdom of reopening the city’s casinos, restaurants and theatres contrary to overwhelming scientific evidence that would lead to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and increase the death count even higher than anticipated.

Cooper pointed out packed casinos full of hundreds of thousands people, “smoking, drinking, touching slot machines, breathing circulated air” sounds more “like a virus petri dish,” and pointed out these people would then return to their homes in other parts of the country and spark new infections there.

“It sounds like you’re being an alarmist,” said Goodman.

When Anderson pointed to a study from a restaurant in China demonstrating that one person in the restaurant could infect nine others, Goodman responded, “This isn’t China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

Cooper was floored. “Wow, OK. That’s really ignorant,” he told her. “That’s an ignorant, ignorant statement.”

Asked to lay out the strategy she has to keep people safe when reopening the city, Goodman had nothing concrete to offer, insisting that wasn’t the mayor’s job, but rather the responsibility of the hotels and casinos to “figure it out.”

“It just seems really irresponsible,” Cooper advised. “You’re not out there doing anything about trying to improve testing… or improve contact tracing. You’re simply sitting there and saying, ‘Get back to work, get these casinos open again.’”

He added: “And you have no idea or plan. You’ve done nothing to try to figure out what’s the best way to make that happen. How far apart should a dealer be from the people? I mean, you’re offering nothing other than being a cheerleader.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls for businesses to reopen, while saying she won't provide social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely. "They better figure it out. That's their job. That's not the mayor's job" https://t.co/warrOSZtrK pic.twitter.com/R6RCCu2Wzh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 22, 2020

Goodman also offered her theory that casinos and restaurants that enforced good social distancing protocols and kept customers safe would succeed, while those that didn’t would fail — free enterprise in action!

Cooper was flabbergasted, and pointed out that it would be “weeks” before it became evident that a particular business was a coronavirus epicentre, by which time the rate of infection would expand rapidly and exponentially, leading to vastly more cases and many more deaths.

”I am not going down that road,” she said. When Cooper told her he was just repeating what she said, she claimed that was his “opinion” of what she had said.

People who watched the bonkers interview had plenty to say about it on social media, including former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel and his cousin, along with Olivia Munn, Chris Cuomo, California Congressman Ted Lieu and more.

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

It appears the mayor of Las Vegas got hold of all the drink tickets before quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EaxTRQnAuE — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 22, 2020

Live footage of the mayor of Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/gRPAeHLF1b — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) April 22, 2020

Seriously? How would you like this approach with your place of work or kids’ school? https://t.co/7EjTBL5Mlq — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 22, 2020

For those who don't get to watch the @andersoncooper interview with Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman. It’s 15 minutes long. This describes the entire thing. pic.twitter.com/LU28pC8lOb — Daniel Lewis (@snackbardan) April 22, 2020

Anderson Cooper just tried to show Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who wants to reopen casinos, a graphic depicting the spread of coronavirus in a restaurant in China. Mayor Goodman: "This isn't China, this is Las Vegas." Anderson: "Wow, that's really ignorant." — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 22, 2020

“We’ve had viruses for years” — Las Vegas mayor Goodman is completely oblivious to the reality that coronavirus is mainly a public health crisis & not just a business problem. It’s amazing people like this get elected to positions of great responsibility. pic.twitter.com/KdA0s21Bey — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas Mayor: We offered to be a control group. Anderson Cooper: You're offering the citizens of Las Vegas to be a control group to see if your theory…works? Mayor: …don't put words in my mouth. Cooper: You just said we'll be a control group. pic.twitter.com/DA9I069qz3 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2020

Anderson Cooper is everyone reacting to the Las Vegas Mayor pic.twitter.com/lbKk5aPdxw — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 22, 2020

Las Vegas Mayor Goodman has the right to hold crazy opinions. However, the first duty of government is to protect the lives of its citizens. Any elected official who doesn’t understand that duty needs to resign.#WednesdayThoughts https://t.co/eMD7Z7iIHU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 22, 2020