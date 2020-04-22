Female-Led ‘Star Wars’ Series Reportedly Headed To Disney+

A new “Star Wars” series could look a lot different.

Lesley Headland, co-creator of Netflix’s “Russian Doll”, is behind a possible female-focused take on the beloved stories from a galaxy far, far away.

According to Deadline, the plot of the new tale, made for Disney+, is still being kept under wraps but the action/thriller will take place in the “Star Wars” universe.

The upcoming series isn’t the first “Star Wars”-based show for Disney+. Last year’s “The Mandalorian”, created by Jon Favreau, was a mega-hit with both longtime fans and those just discovering the “Star Wars” universe – it also introduced the viral Baby Yoda.

Disney+ is also working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centred series starring Ewan McGregor, who will reprise his role from the prequel trilogy. Plus, they’re introducing a “Rogue One” series with Diego Luna returning to his role as rebel Cassian Andor.