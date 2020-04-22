Shenae Grimes And Dustin Milligan Address What Ever Happened To Ethan On ‘90210’

Shenae Grimes and Dustin Milligan are finally giving “90210” fans some answers.

The former co-stars reunited over Zoom on Wednesday for a special video for YouTube channel, discussing some on-set secrets from the beloved teen drama.

But according to Grimes, all “90210” fans really wanted to know was what happened to Milligan’s character Ethan after the first season.

RELATED: Shenae Grimes-Beech And Cassie Steele Reunite To Relive ‘Degrassi’ Moments In Hilarious Throwback Video

“I haven’t answered a lot of ‘90210’ questions in a very, very, very long time and it’s just because life moves on,” Grimes said in the clip with co-stars Milligan, Tristan Mack Wilds, AnnaLynne McCord, Jessica Stroup, Michael Steger, Jessica Lowndes, Matt Lanter and Josh Zuckerman. “But I know that everyone is trying to stream the show right now and struggling to find it on any of the platforms, so I thought this could be a little something to make you smile during your quarantine at home.”

First, Grimes asked her fellow castmates about Ethan’s departure, and Stroup said, “We had our two show creators leave and when we had the new team come in, I think they wanted to switch things up. Dustin always had a bit of — he’s a comedy guy, right? He’s got a bit of a different vibe to him and he was having to force it a lot of times to be the hunky, boyfriend, whatever.”

RELATED: Shenae Grimes Shows Off Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth: ‘I’m Proud And Empowered’

And later, when Milligan joined the chat, he agreed, “The original role was comedic. There was a bit of a stereotypical dumb jock thing that I kind of loved. So for me, it was like getting to do that was so great but then the role changed by the time we actually shot and it was tough.”

When we last saw the brooding lacrosse star, he was caught in a rivalry with Dixon (Mack Wilds) and was dating Naomi (McCord), but Ethan never returned for season two.

“90210” was a rebooted version of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” and ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013.