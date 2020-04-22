Sharon Osbourne ‘Confused’ By Harry & Meghan’s Letter To British Tabloids: ‘The Timing Is Really Terrible’

Sharon Osbourne weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s letter to British tabloids during Wednesday’s edition of “The Talk” on Global.

In their letter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex targeted four U.K. tabloids that they will have no further dealings with, and will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion” for publishing stories about them that were “distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason.”

As Osbourne pointed out, not only will their letter probably make no difference, she also questioned the timing of sending it in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

“I’m a bit confused about this. Firstly, I think the timing is really, you know, terrible to do something like this,” said Osbourne.

“And the thing is, cut yourself off, you can cut yourself off without sending a letter. You refuse all interviews. It’s an easy thing to do, but you can never stop the pap selling pictures to papers,” she added.

“That’s the way the world works these days regarding the press. So, they can’t do that, but just when they were really nice, low-key doing their thing, doing their charitable work, and then they go and send a letter like the one they sent. I’m like, I just don’t get why they needed to be so public about it. Just do it. Just tell your publicist or all the people around you, your staff, that you won’t have anything to do with them,” she continued.

“It’s simple that way… I get their frustration… but it would have been better to say nothing and carry on,” Osbourne said.

