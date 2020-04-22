Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Epic Rihanna Cover Thanks To A Request From Marilyn Manson

Machine Gun Kelly has got “Love On The Brain” thanks to Marilyn Manson.

During his quarantine period amid the coronavirus outbreak the rapper has been sharing his “Lockdown Sessions”, where he covers a song by his fellow music artists.

But on Wednesday, one request stood out from the others – Manson asked to hear Rihanna’s hit track “Love On The Brain” and Kelly delivered.

In a clip shared to YouTube, Kelly showed a FaceTime call between him and the iconic rocker.

“I’m doing these covers for fun and I need a song request,” Kelly told Manson. “What are you thinking?”

After some thought, Manson knew exactly what he wanted to hear.

Previously, Kelly has covered Shawn Mendes, Mike Posner and Oasis with Yungblud.