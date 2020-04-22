Eminem Donates ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ To Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem revisited some choice lyrics from the past to send a tasty gift to frontline medical workers in his hometown of Detroit.

Motor City has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to show his appreciation for the healthcare workers who are in the midst of it, he sent them some “mom’s spaghetti,” referencing the line from his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself”.

Henry Ford Health System in Detroit shared a photo on Instagram of some plastic tubs of spaghetti that had been donated by Eminem and his Shady Records label.

RELATED: Eminem And Snoop Dogg Celebrate ‘LA Originals’ In New Netflix Trailer

“Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Eminem celebrated an important milestone on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to reveal he’s marking his 12th year of sobriety.

“Clean dozen, in the books!” he wrote, alongside a photo of his 12-year chip. “I’m not afraid.”