Wilmer Valderrama Reminds Us To Be Kind To Each Other In ‘6 Feet Apart’ Instagram Live Series

An encounter with an exhausted grocery store worker led Wilmer Valderrama on a mission to spread a message of kindness during this particularly challenging time.

Speaking with People, the “NCIS” star recalled how sharing a few words with a staffer while picking up groceries opened his eyes and inspired his new “6 Feet Apart” Instagram Live series.

About six weeks ago, when the coronavirus first began impacting the U.S., he noticed that people working in the store exhibited “a very different energy” and “seemed a little tired.”

He asked a woman working there how she was doing, realizing that “not a lot of people are asking you how you are today.”

Said Valderrama: “She was like, ‘Well, Wilmer. Thank you for asking. I know people show very different faces around here… People are really mean. People are being really mean to us and I don’t understand why. We’re just doing what we have to do and what we can do in the moment.’ She said she has had people come in and ask for certain products and when they express that those products are not available, they just make these faces and make these undertone comments and they’re just very dismissive of them and they just storm off.”

Admitting he was “really disappointed,” Valderrama thought, “We are so much f**king better than that,” which spurred him to create his “6 Feet Apart” series.

“I can’t even fathom a human being taking it out on this group of individuals who are spending 10 to 12 hours a day in a grocery store, exposing themselves to hundreds and hundreds of people, exchanging money and credit cards, restocking things, disinfecting the store and moving nonstop only for people to treat them this way. To me, I couldn’t hold it to myself. I had to share it.”

His Instagram Live series, he explained, is “an ecosystem to expose a lot of our followers and hopefully a lot of the media to conversations that are not being had on primetime or on the big stage. I’m going to have live conversations with people and make it available on social media.”

“I’m hoping that this wakes up our human side and allows us to have more empathy. I’m hoping it reminds us that we’re better than our initial instinct. I’m hoping that for those individuals that can relate to the hostility, either on the receiving end or on the causing end, that they can reflect and look at themselves. I’m hoping this will help us lead with kindness. Let’s not ruin each other’s days because of self-frustrations,” he said.

“A simple, ‘Hello, how are you today,’ to a stranger, to your neighbour, to the person who delivered your food, can go a long way,” he added. “If you can spare it, cash in your deliveries — over-tip the people that are out there doing these the deliveries; acknowledge ‘I know you are putting your life on the line. I know that you’re putting your family at risk, but you’re still answering the call of duty.'”