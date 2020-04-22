With Met Gala Postponed, Billy Porter Is Asking Fashionistas To Recreate The Gala’s Most Iconic Looks For Vogue

Billy Porter wants you — to recreate an iconic outfit from the Met Gala!

With the annual fashion-forward event postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Pose” star shared a video, via Vogue‘s Instagram account, asking fashionista fans for their participation.

“Hello Vogue, Billy Porter here,” he says in the video. “The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges: pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it — in your home.”

He adds: “It can be Rihanna. It can be Gaga. It can be me… but you best be creative.”

In the caption, Vogue writes, “With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year. The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge.

“The task is simple: recreate your favourite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box! Tap the link in our bio for all details on the challenge.”

Adds Porter in the video: “You have ’til May 3rd to enter. Post with… #MetGalaChallenge. You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling.”