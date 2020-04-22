Chris Hemsworth Talks Quarantining With Family, Leads Average Andy Through Workout On ‘Ellen’

Chris Hemsworth is quarantining with his family in his native Australia, and he paid a virtual visit to Ellen Degeneres to share his experience.

During their chat, the “Thor” stars discusses the very different personalities of his twin sons, and gushes about his daughter’s affection for animals.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has been staying in shape while self-isolating, and shares some workout tips with DeGeneres’ producer Andy Lassner (a.k.a. Average Andy).

In another part of the interview, he discusses his new Netflix film, “Extraction” in which he plays a male stripper — and reveals that co-star Tiffany Haddish is a little too knowledgeable about the world of strip clubs. Watch: