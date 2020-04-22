John Legend Channels ‘Soul Train’ For BET ‘Saving Our Selves’ Benefit

John Legend was among the many performers to participate in BET’s “Saving Our Selves” benefit show, and he delved into the past for inspiration.

RELATED: John Legend Pays Tribute To Prince With Soulful ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Performance

Attired in a bright-yellow suit and extravagant 1970s-style afro, the “All of Me” singer debuted a new tune, “Bigger Love”, with Legend channeling “Soul Train” for some funky inspiration.

In addition to Legend, the “Saving Our Selves” benefit also features performances by Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Tasha Cobbs, Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, CeeLo Green, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke and Charlie Wilson.