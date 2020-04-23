Chris Hemsworth Admits He’s ‘Failing Miserably’ When It Comes To Home Schooling His Kids, Shows Jimmy Kimmel His ‘Thor’ Props

Chris Hemsworth chatted to Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday during the latest at-home edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Hemsworth, who has been busy promoting his new film “Extraction”, was asked whether he’s been home schooling his three kids.

He shared, “I’m trying, I’m failing miserably. It’s four or five hours of negotiation and bribery, then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that.

“Everything’s changed since I was in school. There’s all these new little tricks and so on I don’t understand, so good luck me teaching my kids.

“I’ve just relaxed in the idea that they’re going to come out of this quarantine IQ a little under par.”

Hemsworth also spoke to Kimmel about regularly finding snakes in his house while living in the “jungle” in Australia, as well as showing the host some of the props he took from the “Thor” set.

The actor showed viewers Thor’s original version of Mjolnir, which Kimmel joked could double up as a toilet roll holder, as well as Stormbreaker.