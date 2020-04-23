Inspirational Teacher Breaks Down In Tears As She Receives The Sweetest Surprise From Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres has the sweetest surprise for a sixth grade Social Studies teacher during her show Thursday.

DeGeneres chats to Victoria Bay from Wichita, Kansas, who tells the host how she wrote each of her 100-plus students a letter to say a proper goodbye after finding out the school closed for the year due to the pandemic.

She shares, “I was confused and sad and I just knew that they must be feeling the same way,” adding she had about 10 replies.

Bay shares how she wanted her students to know they hold a special place in her heart, and she will always be their biggest cheerleader.

Bay also explains she uses money out of her own pocket to help her students because she sees it as an investment in their lives.

She says when asked what she’d say to them right now, “I believe in them and I know they’re going to do amazing things.”

DeGeneres then surprises Bay with an array of heartfelt messages from some of her students, with her breaking down in tears as she thanks the talk-show host.

DeGeneres then gives Bay $25,000 to continue doing good, courtesy of Box Tops for Education.