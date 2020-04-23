Tom Selleck Says His California Ranch And His Family ‘Keep Me Sane’

Tom Selleck is happy to live out of the public eye.

In the new issue of People, the “Blue Bloods” star discusses his career and life on his California ranch.

RELATED: Tom Selleck Is No Longer On NRA Board Of Directors, Remains A Member

“I’m a fairly private person,” Selleck says, “and I’ve always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It’s always about them.”

He adds, “My relationships and my ranch keep me sane.”

Talking about what he does on his ranch, Selleck says, “I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat.”

On his relationship with acting and fame, the 75-year-old says, “I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person, but until you’ve lived it, there’s no way to understand it. I had a feeling of, ‘I don’t think I’m cut out for this.’”

Selleck also talks about his decision to leave his hit series “Magnum P.I.” in 1988.

“I quit ‘Magnum’, not because I didn’t like it or I was tired of it,” he says. “I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn’t have one.”

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford And Tom Selleck Recreate Their Iconic ‘Live!’ Kiss 20 Years Later

Looking back on the period following “Magnum”, Selleck recalls, “I put up with the articles that said he’s disappeared, he’s done. And you do get done, I’m well aware of that. It was a big lull, but it put a lot of things in perspective.”

Since then, though, Selleck has appeared on numerous shows, including a recurring role on “Friends”, as well as on “Blue Bloods”.

“I’m proud of my work, I still love what I do, and I have my family,” Selleck says. “I’ve been enormously fortunate.”