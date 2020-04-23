Meghan McCain Takes Swipe At Elisabeth Hasselbeck Over Those Coronavirus Comments: ‘I Don’t Need To Co-Host With Her Again’

Meghan McCain didn’t hold back as she discussed Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s comments on “The View” on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Cohen asked McCain, “What were your thoughts on Elisabeth Hasselbeck co-hosting ‘The View’ and saying we should ‘pray the virus away?’”

McCain replied, “Yeah…” before adding: “Somebody sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that.”

“I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous,” she continued. “I think it’s really really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that, and I don’t need to co-host together with her again. And it’s unfortunate cause I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. Anyone who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I really don’t have a lot of time for right now.”

McCain, who is the daughter of former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, was also asked whom she would be voting for in the upcoming U.S. presidential election: Democratic nominee Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

She refused to give a name but did say: “I keep telling everyone I will promise you will know who I’m voting for but it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know.”

Biden has been a friend of the McCains for a long time.

“There is one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process. This really shouldn’t be rocket science,” McCain shared.