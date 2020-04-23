Jimmy Kimmel Calls For Las Vegas Mayor’s Resignation Over ‘Bonkers’ Coronavirus Interview

When Jimmy Kimmel gets real, he doesn’t hold back.
On Wednesday the late-night host reacted to an eye-popping CNN interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman about the coronavirus pandemic.
During the interview, Goodman said she offered her city up as a “control group” to see what would happen if the city ended its lockdown.
Watching the interview at home, Kimmel called out on Twitter Goodman’s “dangerously misguided” comments, adding that the interview was “bonkers.”
Kimmel followed up his comments with a call for Goodman’s resignation:
Later, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host continued to call Goodman out for her comments
“If you watch that back, you can see the moment where Anderson’s soul leaves his body,” Kimmel joked.
“Somehow, she was elected last year with more than 80% percent of the vote in Las Vegas and I can see why,” he continued. “Mayor Goodman has a lot of thoughts and the one thing those thoughts have in common is that none of them make sense.”
On Twitter, others reacted with shock to the interview as well.