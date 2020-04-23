Jimmy Kimmel Calls For Las Vegas Mayor’s Resignation Over ‘Bonkers’ Coronavirus Interview

When Jimmy Kimmel gets real, he doesn’t hold back.

On Wednesday the late-night host reacted to an eye-popping CNN interview with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman about the coronavirus pandemic.

During the interview, Goodman said she offered her city up as a “control group” to see what would happen if the city ended its lockdown.

Las Vegas Mayor offers city as "control group", "we offer to be a control group" to see how many people die without social distancing. pic.twitter.com/NESE2hActE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

Watching the interview at home, Kimmel called out on Twitter Goodman’s “dangerously misguided” comments, adding that the interview was “bonkers.”

Dear Las @Vegas. It would appear that your @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman is dangerously misguided. I am not easily shocked anymore, but the interview she is doing with @andersoncooper @cnn right now is bonkers. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Kimmel followed up his comments with a call for Goodman’s resignation:

The @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman should resign before lunch arrives today. She is an embarrassment to my hometown. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 22, 2020

Later, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host continued to call Goodman out for her comments

“If you watch that back, you can see the moment where Anderson’s soul leaves his body,” Kimmel joked.

“Somehow, she was elected last year with more than 80% percent of the vote in Las Vegas and I can see why,” he continued. “Mayor Goodman has a lot of thoughts and the one thing those thoughts have in common is that none of them make sense.”

On Twitter, others reacted with shock to the interview as well.

It appears the mayor of Las Vegas got hold of all the drink tickets before quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EaxTRQnAuE — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 22, 2020

Anderson Cooper: are you going to be out on the casino floor, with workers every night, risking your own life? Las Vegas mayor: Why would I do that? I have a family. AC: 😳 holy shit, she's literally the "some of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make" meme https://t.co/dCVrNOVR4Q — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) April 22, 2020