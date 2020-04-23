Kelly Clarkson Wants Everyone To ‘Focus’ With Latest Kellyoke Cover

Being stuck at home isn’t stopping Kelly Clarkson from singing.

On the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host keeps the music alive with an impressive cover of H.E.R.’s hit “Focus”.

The performance includes remotely recorded backing from Clarkson’s band and backup singers, who all appear in the video.

The “Focus” cover is Clarkson’s first Kellyoke video done from self-isolation, though last week she premiered her new single “I Dare You” on the show with help from an international crew of singers.