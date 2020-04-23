‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Fires Back After Report Suggests He Tried To Sell Masks To Florida For A Much Higher Price Than Usual

Daymond John is speaking out after a report did the rounds online suggesting he tried to sell Florida N95 protective masks at an extremely high price.

John, CEO of the Shark Group and one of the stars of “Shark Tank”, shared a statement on Twitter, insisting the Miami Herald story in question was “false” and “inaccurate.”

The publication claimed John was going to sell Florida the PPE gear at $7 a piece for one million masks, which is far more than their usual $2 price tag.

The Miami Herald stated the deal fell through on April 13, pointing out that the state had protected itself by using the law firm Foley & Lardner to hold the money in an escrow account. Read the full report here.

RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Gets Money Back After Being Swindled Out Of $400K In Online Phishing Scam

John’s statement included Wednesday, “Today’s Miami Herald story and subsequent reports are false, inaccurate, and shows a complete reckless disregard for the truth.

“Let me be clear,” he continued. “Proper reporting would have shown I did not set any prices and that my team worked with the state of Florida to: 1. Save lives 2. Help vet the overwhelming amount of incoming PPE offerings based on my manufacturing expertise and guide them how to best do this 3. Play a pivotal role to stop price gouging, and successfully identify potential fraud and theft of PPE product to protect taxpayer funds.”

An important message to read in full. pic.twitter.com/qnUiJbgivz — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) April 22, 2020

The message concluded, “The Miami Herald‘s characterization of my work completely disregards this. Instead, it opts for a gross distortion of the truth in a blind effort to create splashy headlines to mislead readers.”

RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran Explains Why She Celebrated Her 70th Birthday Party ‘Laid Out In A Coffin’

Director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz backed John’s statement:

Thank you @TheSharkDaymond for trying to help me save lives. I support the statement below. We will continue to do everything we can to help our doctors and nurses, the hero’s on the front line. https://t.co/GEMjFAqzF9 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 22, 2020

The Miami Herald had previously reported him as saying he’d pay any price to get his hands on the masks for Florida.

“This was not somebody off the street, this was Daymond John,’’ Moskowitz said. “He came to me and said, ‘I’ve been in the clothing business. I have connections with factories in China.’”