‘Vogue’ Summer Issue — Put Together Entirely Remotely — Celebrates ‘Our Common Thread’ In Time Of Crisis

For its June/July 2020 issue, Vogue is doing something different.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue has put together its new issue entirely remotely, featuring contributions from over 150 creative people.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed lives, disrupted economies, and changed daily existence as we know it,” the magazine says. “It has also shown us how strong–and how creative–we can be, even in isolation.”

Annie Leibovitz, Adut Akech, Ashley Graham, Cindy Sherman, Donatella Versace, Florence Pugh, Gisele Bundchen, Hunter Schafer, Juergen Teller, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Lizzo, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Sienna Miller, Steven Klein, Virgil Abloh and more have come together to create the issue celebrating “our common thread” of creativity in a time of crisis.

The special portfolio “Postcards from Home” features the contributors rendering self-portraits of creative life under quarantine.

The new issue of Vogue hits newsstands May 23.