Billie Eilish And Finneas Perform Intimate Gig, Give A Shout-Out To The Dance Centre That Started Their Career

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed an intimate concert in support of small businesses struggling during the coronavirus crisis Wednesday night.

The pair belted out a number of smash hits for the “Pay it Forward Live” gig as part of Verizon’s weekly streaming series direct from Finneas’ home.

Eilish and her brother also gave a shout-out to a small business close to their hearts — the Revolution Dance Center in Montrose, California — insisting that’s where their career started.

Eilish shared, “Basically, [Finneas] and I both grew up as dancers, but I got into the company and it was like a whole thing. I did competitions, and my whole life was dance. And we had a teacher named Fred, who still is a teacher there, and he’s amazing.

“And he knew that me and Finneas made music. He asked us to make a song just to choreograph a dance to, so we could do it for the end-of-year recital. I was like, ‘Cool, what do you want it to sound like?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know, whatever you want — just kind of alternative and whatever.’”

They then belted out “Ocean Eyes”, explaining how that was the song they came up with for the event.

Eilish said how she was 13 at the time they randomly put it out on SoundCloud in 2015, while Finneas was 18.

