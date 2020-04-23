Alicia Silverstone And Her Son Recreate Iconic PETA Photo Of Paul & Linda McCartney

Alicia Silverstone and her son are calling on people to go vegan.

In a new campaign for PETA, the “Clueless” star and eight-year-old Bear have recreated an iconic pro-vegetarian photo of Paul and Linda McCartney.

“I’ve been lucky to be an activist alongside [Paul] for the last 25 years, and he’s just an incredible man and an incredible heart. I’m so sad I didn’t get to meet his beautiful wife, Linda. But doing anything in his honour is extraordinary,” Silverstone says.

In a video for the campaign, Silverstone and her son interview each other and talk about the importance of animal rights.