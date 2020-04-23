Savannah Guthrie Gets 3-Year-Old Son To Guest-Host On ‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie has the next superstar anchor for “Today”.

Surprise appearance from my littlest cohost this morning on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/WTDndUixtt — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) April 23, 2020

Guthrie was joined by her son Charley, 3, on Thursday’s episode of the program. Guthrie documented the adorable moment when Charley sat on her lap and flashed a brilliant smile to the camera.

“Little guest star makes a surprise appearance,” Guthrie captioned the photo.

Last month, Guthrie told her co-anchor Hoda Kotb about her decision to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m home. You know the reason, Hoda — my family is upstate and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less,” Guthrie said. “I’m trying to work from home. Frankly, that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”