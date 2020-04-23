Canadian Pop Star Kiesza Debuts Global Video Project ‘Storm’ To Help COVID-19 First Responders

Kiesza is finding a way to bring people together amid social distancing.

The Juno-winning Canadian pop star has devised video project “Storm”, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Based on the song, written by Kiesza in self-isolation, the video was created by directors Rocky Romano and Miranda Winters, who reached out to the singer in order to help support first responders fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wrote ‘Storm’ late one night while in lockdown and posted it on my Instagram account the next day. From there everything snowballed, and I joined forces with Winters Rock Entertainment and Pond5 to create this incredible aerial video of the world during COVID-19,” Kiesza said.

“It has been so inspiring to me, to feel the unity that this pandemic has created,” she continued. “COVID-19 knows no borders, and as result, it has brought us together as a world. And at the very least, everyone who made an effort to slow down the spread of the virus can walk out of this knowing that they saved a life.”

The video was created using footage donated by over 100 filmmakers from 27 countries around the world, along with footage of Kiesza singing on the empty shores of Toronto.

Kiesza is encouraging fans to donate to Frontline Care to support first responders through this difficult time.