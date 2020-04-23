Beyoncé And Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Announce Huge $6-Million Coronavirus Relief Donation

Beyoncé is giving back amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The singer’s BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to donate $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA.

A press release confirmed, “Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

It continued, “The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit.

“Personal wellness support will aid the following organizations; United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, and others.”

The news comes after Beyoncé made sure to thank the workers helping to tackle the pandemic during Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” special on Saturday.