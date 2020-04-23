James Corden Sends Ray Romano’s Twins On A Scavenger Hunt

James Corden is airing Ray Romano’s dirty laundry — literally — on “The Late Late Show”.

Corden caught up with Romano over video chat on Wednesday’s episode of the late-night program. Romano was joined by his twin sons: Greg, who is actually a P.A. on “The Late Late Show’, and Matt.

First, the twins were asked to retrieve Romano’s most prized possession. It was not some rare family heirloom or childhood toy. Surprisingly, it was simply a handheld flashlight.

“I sleep with this,” Romano explained. “But the truth is, I go to bed with this because I like to read and my wife doesn’t like the light. So, I actually sleep with it in my hand.”

“One day I couldn’t find it and it drove me crazy because I need answers,” he added “45 minutes later, I was on the phone with my agent and, at that moment, I found it while I was on the phone because—because why? Because it was in my underwear. This is not a joke.”

Other gems discovered during the scavenger hunt include funny family photos and a black-and-white pillow with Romano’s face printed on it.