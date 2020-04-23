Tom Hanks Gifts Typewriter To Bullied Boy Named Corona

Tom Hanks won’t stand for coronavirus bullying.

The actor has gifted a Corona-brand typewriter to a young Australian boy bullied because his name is Corona.

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Donating Their Blood For Coronavirus Research

“I feel like I’m famous,” the boy said in a video receiving the gift.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries wrote to Hanks after learning that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!” Hanks wrote him, according to the New York Post.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Stresses Importance Of Voting By Mail

“You’re the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown,” he continued. “I thought this typewriter would suit you,” he wrote, cheekily adding, “Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

Hanks also added, “P.S. You got a friend in ME!” referencing “Toy Story”.

“He said I’m a friend of him,” Corona told reporters. “I’m gonna write back soon.”